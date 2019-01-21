VIDEO: CBS Sunday Morning Remembers Carol Channing

Carol Channing sadly passed away last week, at age 97, due to natural causes, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. Since then, there has been an outpouring of messages of remembrance from the Broadway and entertainment communities.

CBS Sunday Morning paid tribute to Channing yesterday during its program. The show aired clips from past interviews, as well as productions Channing was in, including Hello, Dolly!

Watch the full segment below.

A recipient of the 1995 Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, Ms. Channing has been a star of international acclaim since a Time magazine cover story hailed her performance as Lorelei Lee in "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" writing; "Perhaps once in a decade a nova explodes above the Great White Way with enough brilliance to re-illumine the whole gaudy legend of show business." Since her 1948 Broadway debut in Blitzstein's "No For An Answer," her Broadway appearances have included "So Proudly We Hail," "Let's Face It," "Lend An Ear," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Show Girl," "Pygmalion," "The Millionairess," "The Vamp," "Four On A Garden," and "Wonderful Town." In addition to receiving a special Tony Award in 1968, she won the Tony Award in 1964 for her legendary portrayal of Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's "Hello, Dolly!"

Read her full obituary here.

