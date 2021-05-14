VIDEO: Alex Newell, Jane Levy & More Sing 'Shake It Off' on the Finale of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

This Sunday night marks the second season finale of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (May 16 at 9pm on NBC)!

Fitting for a season ender - the episode features the show's very first performance of a Taylor Swift song - a massive group number featuring everyone in Zoey's life.

The scene is a huge number at a going away party Zoey (Jane Levy) and Mo (Alex Newell) throw in honor of Max (Skylar Astin), who is preparing to move to New York.

Watch the clip from the season finale below!

The number features the entire cast and is choreographed by the show's Emmy winning choreographer Mandy Moore.

In its second season, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" continues to explore the feelings we keep buried on the inside, the human impulse for connection and the undeniable healing power of music and dance. Following a tragedy, Zoey (Jane Levy) and the Clarke family begin to recalibrate and navigate their new normal. As she finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey's musical powers will continue to both awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to rediscover joy and connect with those around her.

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen.