VIDEO: Alan Cumming Talks New Book, BATTLE OF THE SEXES & More

Broadway veteran and star of THE GOOD WIFE, Alan Cumming stars in the new film BATTLE OF THE SEXES, about the iconic tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. During his appearance on NBC's TODAY, the Tony winner shared a photo from when he recently met King in person and also talked about his new children's book and the new bar he's opened. Watch the appearance below!

Cumming most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of CABARET. His other Broadway credits include MACBETH, THE THREEPENNY OPERA, DESIGN FOR LIVING and the 1998 revival of CABARET.

His best-known film roles include his performances in Emma, GoldenEye, the Spy Kids trilogy, Son of the Mask, and X2. Cumming also introduces Masterpiece Mystery! for PBS and appeared on The Good Wife, for which he has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, two GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and a Satellite Award. A filming of his Las Vegas cabaret show, Cumming Sings Sappy Songs, aired on PBS stations in November 2016.

Image courtesy of NBC

