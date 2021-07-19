VIDEO: Aimie Atkinson and Rachael Wooding Talk PRETTY WOMAN!

Recently the widely hyped West End premiere of Pretty Woman: The Musical made its triumphant return to the London stage... but at a completely new home.

The production originally began previews at the Piccadilly Theatre on 13 February 2020 and officially opened on 2 March, only to fall victim to the global pandemic shortly afterwards. As the Piccadilly had already been booked for the West End transfer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the autumn of 2020 (now scheduled from 12 November 2021), Pretty Woman had initially been intended as a limited West End run before a) possibly heading out on a UK tour or b) switching to a different West End theatre for an open-ended run, if ticket sales were promising. Producers opted for the latter thanks to the show's phenomenal advance sales.

Pretty Woman: The Musical resumed performances at its new West End home, the Savoy Theatre, on 8 July 2021 and so, we sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward down to meet Aimie Atkinson (who plays leading lady Vivian Ward) and Rachael Wooding (her BFF Kit De Luca) and find out how they are settling into life at the Savoy.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is currently booking through to 12 December 2021.