VIDEO: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Singer Slays DREAMGIRLS Classic

During the live quarter final round of NBC's AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, singer Johnny Manuel gave a powerful rendition of "And I Am Telling You" from the Broadway musical DREAMGIRLS. Following the performance, judge Simon Cowell gushed, "I mean this as an absolute compliment, you are a diva. This is what you do so well. You've been OK up until now, but this was your moment."

Also on the live show, 9-year-old contestant Celine Tam gave a stunning performance of "When You Believe" from the 1998 film THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, featuring music by Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz. Check out both performances below!

On the heels of the most viewed season in five years, the 12th season of "America's Got Talent" features judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Supermodel, entrepreneur and CEO, Tyra Banks, joined the team as host and the series returned to Los Angeles this summer with live shows from the famed Dolby Theatre.

With the search open to acts of all ages and talents, "America's Got Talent" has brought the variety format back to the forefront of American culture by showcasing unique performers from across the country. The series is a true celebration of creativity and talent, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America's hearts and the $1 million prize.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

