U.K. Cinemas and Other 'Leisure Facilities' Will Not Reopen Before July 4

U.K. cinemas will not be reopening before July 4, Variety reports.

The U.K. government put out a new coronavirus recovery guidance on Monday afternoon, titled "Our Plan to Rebuild." The document states that cinemas are part of a "high-risk" group of businesses that will be the last to reopen from July 4 onwards.

In Step Three of the plan, cinemas and other "leisure facilities" will be able to open alongside hairdressers and beauty salons, food service providers, pubs and accommodation, as well as places of worship.

It is not guaranteed that all of these venues will be able to open on or after July 4th, however.

"Some venues which are, by design, crowded and where it may prove difficult to enact distancing may still not be able to re-open safely at this point, or may be able to open safely only in part," reads the government plan. "Nevertheless, the government will wish to open as many businesses and public places as the data and information at the time allows."

The U.K. Cinema Association (UKCA) suggested it was satisfied with the July 4 date.

UKCA chief executive Phil Clapp said, "We have made clear to the U.K. government - and the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - that, on the basis of our understanding of the safeguards that will need to be in place before cinemas can safely open, most venues will be ready to do so by the end of June. Today's suggestion that this might be considered around 4 July is therefore welcome."

