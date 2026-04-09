Tyga to Make Film Debut with Coming-of-Age Movie Musical

Tyga is bringing his musical talents to the big screen with Baby, You’re a Star, a new movie musical project co-written, produced, and starring the multi-platinum rapper, Deadline reports. Production is currently underway in Portland, Oregon.

Taking place in 1989, the coming-of-age story centers on a determined young artist navigating "love, identity, and the pursuit of artistic expression," while attempting to escape the limits of his environment.

Co-written by Curtis Bryan, the movie also features Outer Banks star Madison Bailey and Moonlight's Ashton Sanders, as well as Apollonia, Clifton Powell, Patrick Cage, David Alan Grier, and Mike Epps.

Arrad Rahgoshay, whose many credits include music videos for Tyga and Cardi B, will make his feature directorial debut with the project. Brian Sher and Eric Tomosunas also serve as producers.

Tyga is best known for his work in the hip-hop space, which includes the 2012 album Careless World: Rise of the Last King, which peaked at number four on the Billboard 200, and his 2011 hit single "Rack City," which appeared in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. In 2025, he released his eighth studio album, NSFW. As an actor, he previously appeared on television in the Scream anthology series.