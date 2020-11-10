Tune in to a ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER Encore Presentation Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The show features Joan Jett, Alexa Ray Joel, Rick Negron, Adam Pascal, Constantine Maroulis, honoree Bill Porter and more.

Last night's ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER will receive a special encore presentation tonight (Tuesday, November 10) at 10:00 PM ET on Broadway On Demand.

Highlights include Adam Pascal's rendition of Elton John's "Philadelphia Freedom,"; Costantine Maroulis' "No Rain," and Michael Cerveris' "Heroes."

Rockers' founder Donnie Kehr, along with The Who's Pete Townshend, said, "The show was a Broadway-highlight for sure; under the current circumstances it was a joyous show with outstanding music and terrific personalities."

