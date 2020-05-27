Tune in for the Live Stream Premiere of ALLEGIANCE on Broadway on Demand
Broadway on Demand will be live-streaming ALLEGIANCE his Friday, May 29 at 8:00 PM. Watch a free, LIVE pre-show event at 7:30 PM ET featuring exclusive interviews with George Takei, Lea Salonga and Telly Leung!
