Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 5/13-5/14/2018

May. 14, 2018  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, May 14, 2018 - Monday, May 14, 2018. Catch up below!




  • High School Musical Drama RISE Canceled After One Season
  • ASU Gammage Announces Nominees and Finalists for High School Musical Theatre Awards
  • Free From Legal Battles, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Play the Shubert Theatre on Schedule
  • THE BOYS IN THE BAND Cast to Host Midnight Performance of THREE TALL WOMEN
  • Sentimental Man Kevin Chamberlin Will Board the Hot Air Balloon to Oz Joining the Cast of WICKED as The Wizard
  • Lincoln Center's MY FAIR LADY Will Embark on a North American Tour

