Tickets Are On Sale Now For Vibes Concert Series Featuring Rakim At Sony Hall
The event is set for November 21.
Tickets are now on sale for Ja Rule's next VIBES Concert presented by ICONN Live with iconic rapper and record producer Rakim on Monday, November 21. The highly anticipated event will be held in-person at Sony Hall in New York City and will also livestream on the ICONN Live app and Apple TV. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are available now at SonyHall.com.
Rakim is regarded as one of the most influential and greatest MCs of all time. He is also known as "The God MC," and has always been well-deserving of the nickname for his supreme lyricism and rhymes that have been described as the highest quality that an MC can possibly design. During this night to remember, Rakim will bring fans back to the Golden Age of hip-hop as he treats his audience to an evening of PAID IN FULL, which was named "The Greatest Hip-Hop Album of All Time" by MTV in 2006.
"The hype is REAL for this next VIBES Concert with the legend himself Rakim!" said Ja Rule, Founder of ICONN Media. "For those in the New York area, make sure you get your tickets to see him live at Sony Hall and for those who can't make it in-person, experience The God MC from home on ICONN Live!"
Past VIBES performances include Ja Rule's PAIN IS LOVE LIVE FROM SONY HALL in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his acclaimed album; ONLY BUILT 4 CUBAN LINX, aka The Purple Tape by Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of The Wu-Tang Clan, which was named one of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," and most recently to hit the ICONN stage, LONG LIVE THE KANE featuring the iconic Big Daddy Kane.
VIBES concerts offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime music experience, showcasing their favorite icons in an intimate and unparalleled setting. Fans can enjoy custom meet-and-greets and chat in real-time with other fans and artists during live VIBES broadcasts. ICONN Media will also be releasing a multitude of additional original content under ICONN Originals soon. For more information and to stream the VIBES Concerts, download the app from the Apple App Store.
