Tickets Are On Sale Now For Michael McElroy and the BROADWAY INSPIRATIONAL VOICES' 2019 Holiday Concert
Tickets are on sale now for Tony Award Honoree Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices' 2019 holiday concert, Seasons of Inspiration. The concert will take place on Monday, December 16th, 7:30pm, at the Peter Norton Symphony Space.
In 2004, BIV released Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas, which has become beloved by choirs all over the world. Nominated for a Grammy Award in 2005, this album, along with BIV's most recent release, Great Joy 2: Around the World, have created a cannon of music to light up every heart. This concert features music from both albums and will kick off the holidays right. Act II will turn up the celebratory dial with gospel favorites old and new performed as only BIV can.
BIV was formed 25 years ago as a balm for a hurting community. What was supposed to be a one-time event has grown into a vibrant organization that creates and facilitates outreach programs, as well as performing frequent live and recorded singing events. Proceeds from this concert will help to continue BIV's mission: To provide HOPE to INSPIRE and TRANSFORM youth in need through music and the arts.
A concert of hope, joy, celebration, and inspiration sure to springboard you into the holiday mood, this magical evening is not to be missed.
December 16th, 2019 - 7:30pm - Peter Norton Symphony Space 2537 Broadway at 95th St. New York, NY 10025-6990, Tickets $35 - $125 - www.SymphonySpace.org
For group sales - groupsales@symphonyspace.org
