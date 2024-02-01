Thelma Hill Performing Arts Center Reveals Black History Month Program

The event is on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 4 p.m.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Thelma Hill Performing Arts Center Reveals Black History Month Program

Thelma Hill Performing Arts Center (THPAC), in collaboration with Central Baptist Church of NYC, will present its second Black History Month Program at the church, 166 W. 92nd Street, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 4 p.m. The event is FREE to the public.

“We hope to establish this as a free annual event for our audience, the church’s congregation, and the larger community,” said THPAC Executive Chairman Alex Smith, Jr. “The program will inform the public of and celebrate the significant contributions of African Americans through music, dance, and the spoken word. We are committed to the remembrance of our history and the uplift of African Americans. By reaching back through this program, we can envision and grasp a healing future for our community and all of humanity.” 

The program will include three bible-themed works by choreographer Walter Rutledge, featuring dancers Amina Konate and Tevin Johnson. The works will revive Johnson's solo set to 2 Chronicles and extend the work with another selection from Hebrew 11, narrated by theater legend James Earl Jones. Two additional sections, a solo for Konate and a new duet for the pair, will also be offered. 


Central Baptist Church of NYC is accessible via the 1, 2, 3, or B subway lines.

Upcoming THPAC 2024 productions include the June Dance Festival, June 19-23 (location TBD), and, in Fall 2024, A Ramp to Paradise; The Gospel According to THPAC; and To the Souls of Our Feet, a THPAC documentary premiere.



