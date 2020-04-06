Theatre Aspen 2020 Summer Season to Modify its Schedule

Producing Director Jed Bernstein announced today that the 2020 Theatre Aspen summer season, the 37th for the company, will modify its schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In adjusting to these extraordinary circumstances, the 2020 summer season will now begin July 6, 2020 and will include two, previously announced, musicals, the Tony-nominated Rock of Ages (July 6 - August 1) by Chris D'Arienzo and the Fred Ebb, Bob Fosse and John Kander Tony Award and Drama Desk Award-winning Chicago (August 6 - August 22). The previously announced Neil Simon comedy The Sunshine Boys will be postponed until the 2021 season.

"On behalf of everyone at Theatre Aspen, we understand the important role of the arts in our community, especially in a place like Aspen, and especially during difficult times such as these," said Bernstein. "We remain optimistic about our plans and look forward to seeing audiences at the tent this summer."

"We are more grateful than ever for the leadership and support of our board, and that of our donors, for ensuring that the show will go on," added Bernstein.

Bernstein concluded, "We, of course, are closely monitoring the evolving situation regarding the virus outbreak and will continue to follow the guidance of our health and government officials."

Rock of Ages and Chicago will run in sequential order, rather than in rotating repertory style. This simplified schedule allows for the most flexibility during this ever-evolving situation.

Theatre Aspen will introduce a new Freedom Flex Pass, giving ticket buyers the greatest options and flexibility for dates and shows, with no added fees for changes. Freedom Passes go on sale Monday, May 11 and can be purchased at TheatreAspen.org.

As previously announced, Rock of Ages will be directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster and choreographed by Abbey O'Brien (Waitress; Jagged Little Pill) with music direction by Henry Award winner Eric Alsford. Chicago will be directed and choreographed by Henry Award winner Mark Martino. Eric Alsford again serves as Music Director. Both main stage shows will have scenic design by David Arsenault, lighting design by Travis McHale, costume design by Gail Baldoni, and sound design by David Thomas. Casting will be announced shortly.

Special events for the 2020 summer season will continue, with minimal alterations, kicking off with the annual Season Sneak Peek on Sunday, June 28 at the Hurst Theatre. An expanded Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret Series returns with six evenings of dinner and performances (July 1, 2; July 19, 20; August 1, 2) at various restaurants and venues around Aspen. For the second consecutive year, Theatre Aspen will again collaborate with the Aspen Music Festival and School to present a one-night-only concert production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic The Sound of Music on Monday, August 3 in the Benedict Music Tent. Rounding out the summer, the annual Theatre Aspen Apprentice Showcase will be presented on Sunday, August 16 on the Hurst Theatre stage.

In addition to the main stage productions and special events, Theatre Aspen Education will present two summertime productions, Disney's Beauty and the Beast (July 23 - 29) at the Hurst Theatre and Disney's Frozen Jr. (July 30 - August 1), at the Aspen District Theatre Black Box. The previously announced production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream will not be held this season.

Following the summer season, Theatre Aspen will once again extend its programming into the fall when it presents the second annual Solo Flights developmental festival of one-person shows from September 15 - 18, 2020.





