Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'Strengthening The Brand: New Initiatives To Promote Indie Theater'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over nearly 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

1/26 - Strengthening the Brand: New Initiatives to Promote Indie Theater

In the room: writer/director Montserrat Mendez, board member of the League of Independent Theaters and the Shirley Chisolm Cultural Institute, and director/dramaturg Aimee Todoroff, managing director of the League of Independent Theater. Think of it as an intricate system of tributaries that in some ways feed the mainstream, and a less visible but essential part of theater's ecosystem. Join us for a report on the recent Indie Theater Convocation, a solution-minded, unifying conversation exploring the current needs of indie theater ... a look at the rebranding the NYIT Awards and a look at the nominees ... and the creation of indietheaternyc.com, a newly unveiled site with a comprehensive array of information pertaining to the vibrant world of Indie Theatre. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

2/2 - Free Intro to TRU's Spring 24 Producer Development & Mentorship Program. In the room: Master class instructor Jane Dubin, producer (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus off-Broadway Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann) and Foundations instructor Dave Elliott,producer/general manager of Perry Street Theatricals (Tony-winning Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, Dames at Sea on Broadway, Lend Me a Tenor musical in London, off-Broadway productions of Islander, In the Continuum, an oak tree, Bedlam Theatre's Hamlet & St. Joan). A free meet-and-greet info session about our Producer Development and Mentorship Program, the only theater production program to offer in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price. The spring semester will start in March. Prospective applicants will have the opportunity to learn from and network with our commercial producer instructors. You will also meet and hear from successful program graduates at this Intro evening. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

