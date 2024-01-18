Theater Resources Unlimited & CreateTheater Unveils TRU VOICES Annual Play Reading Series' Winners

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU), in association with Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater.com has revealed the winners of the 2024 TRU VOICES Annual Play Reading Series. The series, now in its 23rd year, was created to nurture producers as well as writers. Selected plays are matched with producers, and each reading is followed by a "Dollars and Sense" panel discussion with prominent New York producers, general managers and artistic directors focusing on the development path for each work, including potential venues, marketing and budgeting.

This year, the winners that will be presented in the series are Joel S. Bailey for Rolling with the Punches, a play that highlights the disabled community's challenging fight to live lives as fully as others; Stephen Kaplan for Un Hombre: A Golem Story, about a female sculptor and her son dealing with the death of her husband with the help of a clay figure that comes to life; and Scott Sublett, whose play 1920, is a witty historical two-hander about Eleanor, Franklin, politics and sex. Tickets will go on sale January 22nd and will be available through the TRU website at this link: https://truonline.org/tru-voices-details-and-history/

"Shutdown forced us to move our live series into virtual in 2020," says TRU executive director Bob Ost. "What started as a make-shift challenge turned into a real gift as we discovered the magic that can be created with film, and we will continue to explore the possibilities of virtual presentation even as we re-enter the world of live performance. To this end, we are particularly excited to announce that we have formed a partnership with the online theater platform Streaming Musicals, and this series will be the initial project for them in their brand new state-of-the-art studio space near the theater district starting in February."

The series will be presented with generous sponsorship from partners at The StoryLine Project. TRU will be creating filmed versions of the three play to be presented virtually on Sunday, February 11, Sunday, February 18, and Sunday, February 25, 2024, with the support of R.K. Greene and The StoryLine Project and Cate Cammarata's CreateTheater. Tickets go on sale January 19, 2024. For more info and ticketing, visit https://truonline.org/tru-voices-details-and-history/.

In addition to this year's winners, TRU would like to congratulate finalists Cristina Duarte for Room for Memoriesand DW Gregory for A Thing of Beauty, as well as semi-finalists Marilyn Anderson for Not Tonight, Vito, Judith Cockman for Heaven, Emma Goldman Sherman for Abraham's Daughters, Randall Huskinson for War Bride of Mormon Country, and Alan Stewart for Hold My Hand.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-one-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.