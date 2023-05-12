Theater Critic Chris Jones to Receive Honorary Degree from Columbia College Chicago This Weekend

According to the Chicago Tribune, Chief Theatre Critic Chris Jones will receive an honorary degree from Columbia College Chicago during the college's commencement ceremonies this weekend.

Jones will be conferred the degree at a ceremony on Saturday, May 13 at 10am. He will then address Columbia College graduates and their families at 3pm. Both events will be held at the Arie Crown Theatre at McCormick Place Convention Center (2301 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive).

Chris Jones is the editorial page editor, as well as chief theater critic for the Chicago Tribune. He also serves as Broadway critic for the New York Daily News. His latest book is "Rise Up! Broadway and American Society from 'Angels in America' to 'Hamilton.'" He has a Ph.D. from Ohio State and lives in Chicago with his wife and sons.