The Omnipresent Music Festival Announces Finale Concert

Musicians of the Omnipresent Music Festival, Tiffany Weiss, Sasha Ono, Matthew Beaugé, Edward W. Hardy, Franklin Rankin, Elé Salif Howell, and Alice Tsui, will be performing a multi-musical-genre concert consisting of Classical, Jazz, Latin, Pop, Film, and Broadway music. The finale concert starts on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 4 PM EDT in the Morris-Jumel Mansion's Bluestone Patio. This performance is the fifth festival concert and is free and open to the public with ticket reservations. Ticket holders are to abide by set health and safety protocols.

Check-in begins at 3:20 PM. Any unclaimed seats will be released to the public at 3:50 PM on a first-come, first-served basis. Those registering for the lawn are encouraged to bring blankets.

Health and Safety Guidelines:

All concert-goers over the age of two are required to remain masked throughout the performance as seating does not allow for social distancing. If parties are socially distanced from one another while on the lawn, then masks may be removed. These regulations are in effect regardless of prior vaccination status, as per current NYC Parks and Morris-Jumel Mansion programming guidelines.

Advanced registration for this final concert is required. Since attendees will be close to the performers and may need to enter the Mansion to use restroom facilities, audience members will need to fill out a health screening form which will be emailed the day before the concert.

Eventbrite Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/omnipresent-music-festival-bipoc-musicians-festival-tickets-165023115581

Visit OmnipresentMusicFestival.org for more info.