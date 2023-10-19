The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation Honors NEA Jazz Master/Bassist Reggie Workman With The 2023 SATCHMO Award

Named after Louis Armstrong's nickname, the Satchmo Award is a testament to Armstrong's enduring legacy.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 3 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation Honors NEA Jazz Master/Bassist Reggie Workman With The 2023 SATCHMO Award

The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation Honors NEA Jazz Master/Bassist Reggie Workman With The 2023 SATCHMO Award

The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation (LAEF) will present the world-renowned bassist, composer, bandleader, educator and NEA Jazz Master Reggie Workman with the foundation's prestigious Satchmo Award for his seven decades of jazz musicianship and education during WBGO's Kids Jazz Concert Series at Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 11:00AM.

Admission to the concert is FREE. Adults must be accompanied by a child. Reserve ticketsClick Here.

Named after Louis Armstrong's nickname, the Satchmo Award is a testament to Armstrong's enduring legacy, celebrating artists who, like him, have dedicated their lives to jazz. Workman is the 13th recipient of this award. Past award winners include Ron Carter, Jimmy Heath, Herb Alpert and Sheila Jordan.

The FREE concert features Reggie's Workman Current Creation for Armstrong, his six-piece ensemble with pianist David Virelles, drummer Gary Jones, III, alto saxophonist Marvin Carter, rap vocalist J Swiss and tap dance pioneer Savion Glover.

Born in Philadelphia in 1937, he worked in John Coltrane's band and Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers in the early sixties. Workman is one of the most sought-after bassists in jazz history, recording over 150 albums with many jazz stars including Lee Morgan, Donald Byrd, Wayne Shorter, Yusef Lateef, Freddie Hubbard, Eric Dolphy and Geri Allen. He recorded 11 albums as a leader, including his 2004 release, Witch's Scream. He leads The Reggie Workman Ensemble, co-leads the group Trio Three with Oliver Lake and Andrew Cyrille, and has performed in a wide variety of musical settings. A professor at The New School College of Performing Arts (COPA), Workman worn a 2020 Guggenheim Fellowship for music composition, and was named an NEA Jazz Master that same year.

Also featured in concert is the New Orleans tenor/soprano saxophonist Calvin Johnson who leads his group Native Son (named after Richard Wright's novel) consisting of trumpeter/vocalist Andrew Baham, trombonist Jeffrey Miller, drummer Darrian Douglas, bass drummer Errol Lanier, pianist Andrew McGowan, bassist Nori Naraoka and John Altieri on sousaphone. The scion of a musical family, Johnson is a graduate of the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts (NOCCA) and was a student of the late Edward "Kidd" Jordan. He has performed with Harry Connick, Jr. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Aaron Neville and many other New Orleans musicians. Johnson appeared in the HBO series Treme, and his latest recording is titled Notes of a Native Son.

The concert concludes with a soulful Second Line parade befitting The Crescent City, and of Reggie Workman's wondrous achievements.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway

See production photos from Roundabout Theatre Company’s world-premiere production of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Danny DeVito.

2
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Prepares For Its Chicago World Premiere! Photo
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Prepares For Its Chicago World Premiere!

Broadway In Chicago has released a first look inside rehearsal for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. See the video!

3
Photos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalitions Artivism Ball Photo
Photos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Ball

See photos from Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Ball!

4
Photos: The Radio City Rockettes Get Ready for the 2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Photo
Photos: The Radio City Rockettes Get Ready for the 2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

It's Christmas in October! Earlier today, the iconic Radio City Rockettes hit the rehearsal room to show off some of their iconic choreography from the beloved Christmas Spectacular. Check out photos from inside the big day below!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism BallPhotos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Ball
Photos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on BroadwayPhotos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway
Video: Past and Present Elphabas Come Together to Sing 'Defying Gravity' in Honor of WICKED's 20th AnniversaryVideo: Past and Present Elphabas Come Together to Sing 'Defying Gravity' in Honor of WICKED's 20th Anniversary
London's National Theatre Will Try Out 6:30 Performances Beginning in FebruaryLondon's National Theatre Will Try Out 6:30 Performances Beginning in February

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX
Ticket Central DAPHNE
HADESTOWN
& JULIET

Recommended For You