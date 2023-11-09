The Entertainment Community Fund Addresses End of WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Joseph Benincasa, President and CEO stated, "It will be months before the industry fully recovers and we encourage those in need to reach out to the Fund."

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

The Entertainment Community Fund Addresses End of WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) has recognized the end of the Screen Actors Guild strike and the earlier resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike, but warned that the economic and health impact of the work stoppage will impact the industry for months to come.

 

Joseph Benincasa, President and CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund, said “We are pleased that the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement, but we are very concerned about the long-term impact that the work stoppage will continue to have on people directly and indirectly affected. As of today, we’ve distributed more than $11.2 to more than 5,200 people working in film and television. It will be months before the industry fully recovers and we encourage those in need to reach out to the Fund. And we hope that those who can help, continue to do so.”

 

Although both strikes have now ended, those who are unemployed are tasked with finding new jobs or waiting until their prior work resumes–if it does. Many have back rent that is owed and are facing potential eviction. Others have lost health insurance and have additional medical expenses, with others needing increased mental health support. Coupled with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic–a 2023 survey of more than 4,000 people who sought support from the Entertainment Community Fund during the Covid-19 pandemic found that more than 50% of respondents are still having difficulty finding employment–these are dire times for the industry. 

 

“The Fund must look out for those in our industry most impacted by hardships,” said Annette Bening, Chair of the Board of the Entertainment Community Fund. “It’s what we’ve done throughout our 141-year history as well as during the pandemic and recent work stoppage. Even now that the strikes have ended, we know many will face challenges for weeks and months to come, and we must continue to be the safety net they need. I encourage all who can to lend their support to the Fund, and for those in need of assistance, we’re here to help.”

 

  

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND

Supporting a life in the arts

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy.  For more information, visit entertainmentcommunity.org.

 


 





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Broadway Stars Sing Bring Him Home in Tribute to Kidnapped Hostages Photo
Video: Broadway Stars Sing 'Bring Him Home' in Tribute to Kidnapped Hostages

Dozens of Broadway stars have come together to sing 'Bring Him Home' Les Misérables to bring attention to the hostages who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023. Watch the video here.

2
Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today! Photo
Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today!

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Lauren Shields and Rabiah Rowther bring you along for a day at the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University!

3
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024 Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

A new block of tickets os on sale now for the hit Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Tickets are now available through Sunday, September 1, 2024.

4
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now! Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for The Wiz, set to open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). Check out all new character posters, featuring a first look at the cast, in the photos here! 

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 9th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 9th, 2023
SAG/AFTRA And Film Studios Reach Tentative Agreement Signaling End of Actors StrikeSAG/AFTRA And Film Studios Reach Tentative Agreement Signaling End of Actors Strike
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Kate Rockwell, Elizabeth Teeter, Jim Hogan & More to Star in TO SIR WITH LOVE ReadingKate Rockwell, Elizabeth Teeter, Jim Hogan & More to Star in TO SIR WITH LOVE Reading

Videos

Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SHUCKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
I NEED THAT
HAMILTON

Recommended For You