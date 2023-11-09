The Entertainment Community Fund Addresses End of WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) has recognized the end of the Screen Actors Guild strike and the earlier resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike, but warned that the economic and health impact of the work stoppage will impact the industry for months to come.

Joseph Benincasa, President and CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund, said “We are pleased that the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement, but we are very concerned about the long-term impact that the work stoppage will continue to have on people directly and indirectly affected. As of today, we’ve distributed more than $11.2 to more than 5,200 people working in film and television. It will be months before the industry fully recovers and we encourage those in need to reach out to the Fund. And we hope that those who can help, continue to do so.”

Although both strikes have now ended, those who are unemployed are tasked with finding new jobs or waiting until their prior work resumes–if it does. Many have back rent that is owed and are facing potential eviction. Others have lost health insurance and have additional medical expenses, with others needing increased mental health support. Coupled with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic–a 2023 survey of more than 4,000 people who sought support from the Entertainment Community Fund during the Covid-19 pandemic found that more than 50% of respondents are still having difficulty finding employment–these are dire times for the industry.

“The Fund must look out for those in our industry most impacted by hardships,” said Annette Bening, Chair of the Board of the Entertainment Community Fund. “It’s what we’ve done throughout our 141-year history as well as during the pandemic and recent work stoppage. Even now that the strikes have ended, we know many will face challenges for weeks and months to come, and we must continue to be the safety net they need. I encourage all who can to lend their support to the Fund, and for those in need of assistance, we’re here to help.”

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND

Supporting a life in the arts



The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy. For more information, visit entertainmentcommunity.org.



