The Drama Book Shop to Present A Conversation With Playwright Matthew McLachlan

The Drama Book Shop has announced a captivating evening featuring acclaimed playwright Matthew McLachlan as he delves into his new collection of one acts, "Another Collection of One Acts and More Things You May Or May Not Enjoy." This event promises an engaging reading, enlightening talkback, and a book signing session that theater enthusiasts won't want to miss.

The event will take place Tuesday October 3rd at 7:30pm at The Drama Book Shop. Admission is included with the purchase of "Another Collection of One Acts and More Things You May Or May Not Enjoy" ($8.99)

Joining Mr. McLachlan for the reading are a talented ensemble cast, including: David Zayas (Cost of Living), Elizabeth Bays, Andrew Goebel, Kirk Koczanowski, Alex Staub, Marc Reign ( Candlelight), Anamari Mesa, Charles Goforth, Elisabeth Bays, Julian Martinez

"Another Collection of One Acts and More Things You May Or May Not Enjoy" offers a diverse selection of short plays and monologues that explore a wide range of human experiences. From humorous takes on love and friendship to thought-provoking examinations of toxic masculinity and the complexities of the human mind, Matthew McLachlan's anthology promises to resonate with audiences on multiple levels. This collection is a standalone sequel to McLachlan's previous work and is an indispensable addition to any theater creator or aspiring writer's library.

Matthew McLachlan is a Scottish-American playwright known for his compelling and thought-provoking works. With numerous accolades to his name, including recognition from the Dramatist Guild and success in prestigious competitions like ScreenCraft Stage Play and Samuel French OOB Festival, McLachlan's plays have touched hearts and minds across the nation. His works have been showcased in renowned venues, including Abingdon Theatre Company, Labyrinth Theater Company, and The Chain Theater, among others. Additionally, McLachlan has contributed to various projects, including web series, comedy roasts, and published works.

To secure your spot for this exclusive event, please reserve your ticket here, which serves as your event reservation. Attendees will be directed to the counter to purchase "Another Collection of One Acts and More Things You May Or May Not Enjoy" for $8.99 upon arrival, which will also grant admission to the event.

The doors will open at 7:15. The event kicks off at 7:30 followed by a book signing.