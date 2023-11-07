The Dessoff Choirs Performs Two Holiday Performances This December

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

By: Nov. 07, 2023

The Dessoff Choirs, led by Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather, offers two different programs this holiday season: Messiah Sing! on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30pm at Union Theological Seminary, and Welcome Yule: Sing Lullaby on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00pm at Union Theological Seminary's James Chapel in Manhattan and on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Brooklyn.

Dessoff's annual Messiah Sing! provides audience members the opportunity to join the choir for Handel's vibrant choruses, with Dessoff members performing the arias. It will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30pm at Union Theological Seminary.

Dessoff continues its celebration of the holidays with concerts of Welcome Yule: Sing Lullaby, featuring Beati Omnes by Vicente Lusitano, Sing Lullaby by Herbert Howells, Ave Maria by R. Nathaniel Dett, Snow Song by Florence Price, and Break Forth by Adolphus Hailstork, which Dessoff premiered to New York audiences in 1995, plus seasonal carols. Performances take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00pm at Union Theological Seminary's James Chapel and Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn.

The next performance of the 2023-24 season takes place on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:00pm at the Union Theological Seminary for Sojourner by American jazz pianist and composer Valerie Capers.




