The Classical Theatre of Harlem to Present its Annual Fundraiser: Hold 'em In Harlem

For the fourth consecutive year, The Classical Theatre of Harlem, in partnership with The Renaissance Hotel Ballroom Harlem, will present their annual benefit event, "Hold ‘Em In Harlem," commemorating 100 years of the Harlem Renaissance and 25 years of CTH, as well as its upcoming season in honor of longtime trustee, the late Andre Braugher. The benefit event will take place on May 23rd at 6PM at The Renaissance Harlem Hotel Ballroom.

Attendees will enjoy games including poker, blackjack, and more, as well as an open bar and d’oeuvres, prizes and a silent auction.

"We are proud to host this event as part of our commitment to showcasing the transformative power of art," said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem. "This event not only raises vital funds for public art but also highlights the importance of arts in building healthy and vibrant communities."

Event Details:

Date: May 23rd, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Location: The Renaissance Hotel Ballroom, Harlem New York, NY

Reserve your seat here and support the next great American theatre company - The Classical Theatre of Harlem. Tickets are $150 for a seat at the Poker table, $100 for non-players, and sponsorship tables and recognition opportunities are also available.

CTH is dedicating their entire 25th Anniversary Season to longtime trustee Andre Braugher. The 2024-25 season will also continue to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, and will open with a FREE Harlem Renaissance-themed Uptown Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Carl Cofield in Marcus Garvey Park in July; and the world premiere of Memnon by Will Power, directed by Carl Cofield at the Getty Villa in California in September.

For more information about the show, and how to reserve tickets, please visit cthnyc.org.

The 2024 CTH season will also include the following performances:

June 24, 2024: Person Place Thing Interview with Randy Cohen and Ty Jones

July 6 - 28, 2024: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (free) at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem.

September 2024: The Getty Villa and Classical Theatre of Harlem present the World Premiere of Memnon, written by Will Power and directed by Carl Cofield, bringing the story of Ethiopia’s powerful king to life as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten—until now.

