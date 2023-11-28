The Children's Museum Of Manhattan to Celebrate New Year's Eve With Dance Party & More

Come celebrate the new year at the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), from Thursday, December 26 - Sunday, December 31! On December 31, New Year's Eve is all day long at CMOM, complete with a ball drop and dance party. Ring in 2024 in style by wearing wacky hats of your own design and making some noise with your own New Year's noise makers! For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2279111®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcmom.org%2Fcmom-programs%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

New Year's Ball Drop Maker

Make your own new year ball to bring up and down in celebration of the new year!

Tuesday, December 26 | 10:30 am - 12:30 pm & 2 pm - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Wednesday, December 27 | 10:30 am - 12:30 pm & 2 pm - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Thursday, December 28 | 10:30 am - 12:30 pm & 2 pm - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Sunday, December 31 | 10 am - 12 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

New Year's Eve Ball Drop & Dance Party

10...9...8...7...6...5...4...3...2...1...HAPPY NEW YEAR! Join us for a countdown party to the New Year!

Sunday, December 31 | 12 pm, 2 pm, & 3 pm | All ages | 1st Floor |

CMOM's New Year's Eve Ball with Vibes by Ayo Nish!

Come Vibe with a Queen at CMOM! The Vibe Curator herself, Kanisha E. Henderson (AKA "Ayo Nish!"), is a multi-faceted artist, songwriter, DJ, educator, and social entrepreneur. Ayo Nish! has opened for artists like Flo Rida, DJ Funkmaster Flex, Day 26, DJ Jazzy Joyce, and many others. She blends musical genres like pop, hip-hop, and soul. Ayo Nish! pairs all her music with her ability to entertain and create one-of-a-kind sets with high energy that captures crowds of all ages.

Sunday, December 31 | 12 pm, 2 pm, & 3 pm

*Programs subject to change

Public Programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the Milton and Sally Avery Arts Foundation and The Nissan Foundation.

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across difference by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.