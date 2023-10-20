The Chain Theatre Presents An Evening Of Spooky Storytelling In Time For Halloween!

The Chain Theatre presents a fun-filled Storytelling event, Saturday October 21st 7:00 PM at the Chain Theatre in New York, NY.

Experience stories, poems, spoken word, songs and dance by special guests, while celebrating art and theater.

Get ready for a night of "trick-or-treat" STORYTELLING, Indulge in delicious treats, food and drinks!

Brought to you by The Chain Theatre, Actors Theater, Alba Albanese & David Zayas Jr. Stage Manager Nicole Amaral

Special guests storytellers include; Diego Aguirre, Gray Caro, Michelle Colon, Onika Day, Vogue Giambri, Lilin burlesque, Kyle Mumford, Christina Perry, Persefanny, Ashleem Rowan, and Blue Zephra Santiago.

The Chain Theatre Mainstage 3rd Floor

312 W 36 Street

New York, NY 10018

October 21, 2023, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT