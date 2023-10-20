The Chain Theatre Presents An Evening Of Spooky Storytelling In Time For Halloween!

An Evening of Storytelling at The Chain Theatre in New York, NY

By: Oct. 20, 2023

The Chain Theatre Presents An Evening Of Spooky Storytelling In Time For Halloween!

The Chain Theatre Presents An Evening Of Spooky Storytelling In Time For Halloween!

The Chain Theatre presents a fun-filled Storytelling event, Saturday October 21st 7:00 PM at the Chain Theatre in New York, NY.

Experience stories, poems, spoken word, songs and dance by special guests, while celebrating art and theater.

Get ready for a night of "trick-or-treat" STORYTELLING, Indulge in delicious treats, food and drinks!

Brought to you by The Chain Theatre, Actors Theater, Alba Albanese & David Zayas Jr. Stage Manager Nicole Amaral

Special guests storytellers include; Diego Aguirre, Gray Caro, Michelle Colon, Onika Day, Vogue Giambri, Lilin burlesque, Kyle Mumford, Christina Perry, Persefanny, Ashleem Rowan, and Blue Zephra Santiago.

The Chain Theatre Mainstage 3rd Floor

312 W 36 Street

New York, NY 10018

October 21, 2023, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT




