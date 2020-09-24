The Cecilia Chorus Of New York Presents Their Music Director Mark Shapiro In Conversation With Baritone Sidney Outlaw

Tune in on October 5 @ 7:30 PM.

In the fifth episode of their free, online series You Heard Them First, Conversation, Music-Making, and More, The Cecilia Chorus of New York presents their Music Director Mark Shapiro in a Zoom conversation on October 5 @ 7:30 PM with baritone Sidney Outlaw, followed by a choral sing-along to Bogorodĩtse Dẽvo by Rachmaninoff.

The program will begin with a meet and greet from 7:30 to 7:40, followed by the conversation with Sidney Outlaw at 7:40 and the sing-along at 8:25.

The event is free, but space is limited. Register for the program at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsd-GvqT4rGdWe9OO73KrVDLFw55rdtPNT. Guests are welcome to join the sing-along at 8:25. Download the Rachmaninoff score at https://www2.cpdl.org/wiki/images/5/5e/Rachmaninov_Bogorodyitse_Dyevo_PML.pdf.

Sidney Outlaw performed as soloist with CCNY at Carnegie Hall in their most recent performance of Brahms' Requiem. He and Maestro Shapiro will discuss his life, career, and creative output since his last performance with the chorus. The San Francisco Chronicle calls him "an opera powerhouse" with a "weighty and forthright" sound. The New York Times says he's a "terrific singer" with a "deep, rich timbre." Visit him at http://sidneyoutlaw.com/.

Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The New York Times has characterized his conducting as "insightful" and acknowledged its "virtuosity and assurance," and "uncommon polish." The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.

For more information about CCNY, visit http://www.ceciliachorusny.org/ or call 646-638-2535.

