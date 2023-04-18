Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 18, 2023  
The Bronx Night Market Returns Home To Fordham For A Glorious 6 Years With Amazing New Activities

The Bronx Night Market, a vibrant community event that celebrates the values of inclusivity, diversity, and local entrepreneurship comes back for its 6 seasons. The highly-awaited Bronx Night Market returns on April 29th and will take place at Fordham Plaza, bringing together over 50 diverse vendors, live performances, and a cultural extravaganza. Visitors are invited to experience the market magic on the last Saturday of each month starting April 29th to October from 1 pm to 7 pm.

The Bronx Night Market is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the Bronx, featuring POC and minority-owned businesses. With a diverse array of international cuisine, live music, and captivating performances, visitors will immerse themselves in the bustling energy of the market. The vendor list includes all-time family favorites and newcomers such as:

Perros Locos

Tacos El Guero

Downeast Lobstah

ROSTACY

Sassy's Fishcakes!

Nadas Colombian Rainbow Empanadas

HangryDog

La Victoria NYC

FreaKi Eatz

Mel's Fusion Kitchen

Ollin.Nyc

Lechonbae

OnFire Barbecue

La Braza

Treat Yourself Jerk

Humos USA

Burger Supreme

Chocolicious NYC

Cuzin's Duzin

SAM'S ICE CREAM

Arnie & EbonyCatering

Paradise Taqueria and Birrieria Fl

The Fried Kitchen

Condensed Juice Company

Common Meadows

Chictreatz

Island Love

The Spice Theory

Cynful Bliss

Bang Cookies

Flamboyan Kitchen

Brazen Flavas

Culiraw

SOLO BUDIN

By Nature Beads

Dvrousa inc

For The Culture NY

Lotus In Violet

D's Delights

DEGA

Crystal Irie

Chachi Beauty

Casa Cherrywood Carvings

Asili's Ancient Healing

Bartheory

Janiah'z beauty & essentials

Tez Design Shop

Graphic quoted hats

Chikitekim

In addition to the delicious food, the Bronx Night Market will feature live performances by some of the best local musicians, artists, and entertainers, making it a must-attend event for anyone looking for a fun and unique evening out. Performances by established artists such as Rico Jones, The Morrisania Band Project, and DJ Innato. On top of that, the event will have for the first time the Wholesome Zone sponsored by Montefiore with many activities for the little ones, Vegan sampling by Bronx Eats, and free Coca-Cola and Vitamin Water for all.

"We're ecstatic to bring back the Bronx Night Market for another season of festivities," said Marco Shalma, event organizer. "The market has become a cornerstone of the community and we can't wait to provide a platform for local vendors, artists, and performers to share their skills and connect with visitors."

The Bronx Night Market is a free event open to all ages. The event aims to bring diverse communities together and support local businesses. Visitors are encouraged to take a break and unwind with a refreshing drink at the Biergarten or let their kids play in the fun-filled playground. The series highlights the importance of community values, such as inclusivity, diversity, and local entrepreneurship, which are at the heart of the Bronx Night Market. Visitors will have the opportunity to celebrate these values and connect with the local community.

MHG is a New York City-based hospitality group that is passionate about delivering innovative food and beverage experiences for the love-to-eat community. With a focus on diversity, inclusivity, and equity, MHG is dedicated to producing safe, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing events such as the Bronx Night Market, Uptown Night Market, and Brooklyn Night Market. MHG works with various organizations, including NYBG, SummerStage, NYRR, and NYC Ferry, and fast-service concepts such as Yaffa's Kitchen, Perros Locos, Hot Damn Hot Sauce, and Viva La Crepe. Their team is predominantly female and POC, and are committed to delivering excellent customer experience, leveraging data analytics, tech innovation, and social media marketing.

For more details on the Bronx Night Market and its 2023 season, visit Click Here.






