The 92nd Street Y to Present Curtis at 92NY: Osmo Vänskä, Erin Keefe, and Musicians from the Curtis Institute of Music

The 92nd Street Y will present Curtis at 92NY: Osmo Vänskä, Erin Keefe, and Musicians from the Curtis Institute of Music performing Mozart, Sibelius, and more on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center. Online streaming is also available for 72 hours following the performance.

Musicians from the Curtis Institute of Music are joined by the acclaimed conductor laureate of the Minnesota Orchestra - the dazzling clarinetist Osmo Vänskä in an uncommon appearance on his instrument - and current Minnesota Orchestra concertmaster Erin Keefe on violin. An inspired chamber music program from some of Curtis' most esteemed musicians, unfurls from a trio of works for elements of these forces by Mozart, Dohnányi, and Schulhoff, and culminates in Sibelius' mesmerizing tone poem En Saga for clarinet, bassoon, a horn, two violins, viola, cello, and double bass.

PROGRAM

Mozart, Flute Quartet in D Major, K. 285

Dohnányi, Serenade in C Major, Op. 10

Schulhoff, Concertino for Flute, Viola, and Double Bass

Sibelius, En Saga

This concert is part of Curtis at 92NY and the Marshall Weinberg Classical Music Season. Curtis on Tour is the Nina von Maltzahn global touring initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

The Curtis Institute of Music educates and trains exceptionally gifted young musicians to engage a local and global community through the highest level of artistry. For nearly a century Curtis has provided each member of its small student body with an unparalleled education alongside musical peers, distinguished by a "learn by doing" philosophy and personalized attention from a faculty that includes a high proportion of actively performing musicians. With admissions based solely on artistic promise, no student is turned away due to financial need. Curtis invests in each admitted student, ensuring no tuition is charged for their studies and they enter the profession free from educational debt. In a typical year, Curtis students hone their craft through more than 200 orchestra, opera, and solo and chamber music offerings in Philadelphia and around the world. Learn more at Curtis.edu.

Curtis on Tour

Curtis on Tour is the Nina von Maltzahn global touring initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music. Embracing the school's "learn by doing" philosophy, ensembles are infused with the energy and passion of extraordinary emerging artists performing alongside celebrated alumni and faculty. In addition to performances, musicians engage with local communities through educational and community engagement activities. For 15 years, Curtis on Tour has maintained a presence at top international concert halls, performing more than 450 concerts in over 120 cities, from New York to Berlin and Hong Kong to Santiago.

2023/24 Tisch Music Season

Working within 92NY's 150th Anniversary theme, Inspired by the Past, Transforming for the Future, 92NY's Vice President, Tisch Music's Amy Lam has curated a season featuring newly commissioned works and premieres and artist-driven programs that reference the history of 92NY, the artists themselves, and music more broadly. Some of the featured works at 92NY include the world premiere of a new, interdisciplinary project by Cécile McLorin Salvant, in which Salvant mines her classical music training to transform Baroque songs through a jazz-focused lens, the New York premiere of Damien Geter's COTTON, which explores an African American narrative of past and present performed by Denyce Graves and Justin Austin, and a new program from Broadway legend Audra McDonald, who takes the stage with a program inspired by her Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning 30-year career.

Building on the theme of transformation, 11 of this season's 42 concerts will be presented in 92NY's newly renovated and creatively flexible Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center. In its Buttenwieser Hall programs, Tisch Music will continue to expand on-site audience engagement in new and exciting ways. As it continues to build its global audience (having secured approximately 5 million views from 200 countries and all 50 states for its original programming across the institution last year), 92NY will maintain its commitment to making its offerings available globally, with more than 20 events available for streaming and on-demand viewing.

The 2023/24 Tisch Music Season builds on the recent success of its Midsummer MusicFest, launched this year in celebration of 92NY's 150th Anniversary. Consistent with 92NY's anniversary theme, the annual Festival will look back on 92NY's musical history, with 2023's festival inspired by 92NY's role in bringing jazz from small clubs to a concert hall setting. The Season also continues the evolution of Tisch Music's flagship Lyrics & Lyricists series, doubling the American Songbook offerings and focusing on the genre as defined, not only by Broadway, but in the many genres of American music found across the country.

