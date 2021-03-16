Telly Leung, Nikki Renée Daniels, Alan H. Green, Jeff Kready and More to be Featured in EASTER PASSION

Fellowship for Performing Arts will present Easter Passion, an online experience of Jesus' last days through Scripture and song, premiering Palm Sunday, March 28. Joining award-winning actor Max McLean are Broadway artists Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, Porgy and Bess, Hamilton), Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock), Jeff Kready (Tootsie, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Billy Elliott), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Godspell), Daniel Maldonado (Moulin Rouge the Musical), Diane Phelan (School of Rock, The King and I), Marty Thomas (Wicked, The Secret Garden) and Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid) plus an ensemble of amazing voices.



The virtual event includes nine scenes from Mark's Gospel presented by McLean (Jeff Award, Chicago, Best Solo Performance) with the "A List" of Broadway veterans singing nine amazing songs to bring the final days of Jesus to life as never seen before.



Songs include All Good Gifts from Godspell, Gethsemane from Jesus Christ Superstar and When You Believe from The Prince of Egypt, among others.



Easter Passion runs 45 minutes and is available free online through Easter, April 4. Register here.



"We are thrilled that this amazing cast has agreed to help us to tell the journey," McLean said. "Through Scripture and song, we follow Jesus from the triumphal entry, to the cleansing of the temple, the Last Supper, Gethsemane, the trial before Pilate, Christ's agony and the crucifixion, culminating with his glorious resurrection."



Easter Passion is a benefit for Fellowship for Performing Arts.