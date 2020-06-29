Taylor Louderman, Hannah Kloepfer and Nat Zegree Present PITCH IN: THE ZOOMICAL

Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Hannah Kloepfer, and Nat Zegree (Fly More Than You Fall) present "PITCH IN: THE ZOOMICAL" a new one-act STEM youth musical designed with gender-inclusivity and flexible cast sizes in mind.

Recorded virtually and featuring young actors from across the globe, Pitch In will be presented as an original "Zoomical" on July 8th at 7PM EST to encourage theater communities and educational programs to get creative with their programming in this uncertain time.

"Pitch In is about a group of students with very little in common learning to work together to save their school. They must become a "communiTEAM." We couldn't think of a more timely theme." Kloepfer shared.

Tickets for this reading are "pay what you can" and can be reserved here via DonorUP. A portion of proceeds from this virtual reading will benefit Girls Who Code, a nonprofit which aims to support & increase the number of women in computer science, & the Dramatists Guild Foundation emergency grants.

The cast for this reading includes: Caroline Basu (School of Rock), Allison Choong, Keegan Connor, Lindsay Cummings, Carly Gold (The Ferryman), Kate Henderson, Nikhil Kamat, Jaiden Klein (Frozen), Carly Koch, Molly Lyons, Clay Nelson, Faith Nelson, Bella Nisperos, Danica Rosenbloom, Sami Schneider, Eri Sica, Emma Rose Smith, Elizabeth Teal, Hannah Turner, Kimora Whitacre, Anna Wright, Elijah Zurek.

"We're so proud of these students and are committed to creating more opportunities for young actors to connect with each other," Louderman says.

Pitch In The Zoomical and the Musical

When a small-town middle school loses funding for its extracurricular activities, the Principal asks the students to pitch ideas to save their school in a school-wide competition. Following the Science Club, a Robotics super villain, and the Show Choir, the students navigate stage fright, sabotage, and new friendships as they learn what it really means to work as a team.⁣

Visit broadwaybeginnings.org to bring Pitch In to your theater program or community as either a Zoomical or fully-staged production.

Workshops: In the summer of 2019, Louderman, Kloepfer, and Zegree debuted a junior version of their show at the Ozark Actors Theater in Missouri. In spring of 2020 they were set to workshop a full-length version of Pitch In at STAGES St Louis but were forced to cancel due to COVID-19.

And so the virtual workshops were born. Louderman, Kloepfer, and Zegree have met young actors across from across the globe- US, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Thailand, Malaysia, and India! The next workshop begins Wednesday, July 15th.

Throughout the week-long intensive, students meet three times with the creative team on Zoom and work on: Self-tapes/auditions; Scene Work (Day 1)⁣; Music Rehearsals (Day 2)⁣; assembling "Cast Recordings"⁣; and a fully cast Table Read with talk back (Day 3.) Additional assignments and cast-bonding populate the rest of the week.

