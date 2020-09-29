Tamara Tunie, Laila Robins & More to be Featured in MACBETH: A SURROUND SOUND EXPERIMENT Benefit for The Actors Fund
MACBETH: A SURROUND SOUND EXPERIMENT will be streamed on October 30, 31, and November 1 at 8:00 PM ET.
Shakespeare's haunting psychological tale of raw political ambition is re-imagined as a virtual, immersive auditory experience with Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment. This all-new intimate 3D audio event, featuring an immersive soundscape by Will Padilla, with direction and adaptation by Joseph Discher, (59E59, Barrington Stage) is designed to be listened to in the dark on a pair of headphones with a candle and takes place on October 30, 31, and November 1 at 8:00 PM ET, benefiting The Actors Fund. Ticket-buyers will receive access to the audio performance, along with special instructions, a cocktail recipe, and accoutrements that help complete the experience.
Recorded in isolation over twenty-four hours, Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment will feature Tamara Tunie ("Better Call Saul"), Laila Robins ("The Boys"), Derek Wilson ("Future Man"), Joel de la Fuente ("The Man in High Castle'), Robert Cuccioli ("The Sinner"), Geoffrey Owens (The Haves and the Have Nots), Jacob Cogman, Sean Hudock, Rocío Mendez, Tim Nicolai, Mandy Olsen, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon, and Jeorge Bennett Watson. Production manager is Denise Cardarelli.
$13 Single Tickets are now available for purchase at www.KnockAtTheGate.com. A limited batch of Premium Bundles (which include a single ticket, HausWitch "Witches" candle and McClure's Bloody Mary Mix shipped directly to purchasers, plus a donation to The Actors Fund made in the purchaser's name) are also available.
The production has partnered with HausWitch of Salem, MA, and McClure's Pickles of Brooklyn/Detroit. HausWitch has made their exclusive smoke, vetiver, and spruce "Witches" candle available to listeners, and McClure's Bloody Mary Mix is the heart of the production's signature cocktail "The Bloody Lady," both available for purchase separately or as part of a Premium Bundle.
Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment is produced by Sean Hudock.
