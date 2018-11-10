Tails of Broadway: Greg Hildreth Curls Up with Pigeon and Basil!

After a long week of treading the boards, what better way for performers to unwind than with the affection of a furry friend? In BroadwayWorld's Tails of Broadway, photographer Jessica Fallon Gordon is capturing priceless moments between Broadway's brightest stars and their pets.

In this edition, meet Greg Hildreth's kitties, Pigeon and Basil!

Pets' names: Pigeon and Basil



Origin of name: I liked "Pigeon" because it's what the Tramp calls Lady in Lady and the Tramp. When we got her, she was also tiny and grey and could sit in the palm of your hand... like a pigeon. And I called her "Basil" because of my affinity for plants. It might be my favorite herb!



Breed: They are both domestic short hairs (cat muts).



How long have you owned: I have had Pigeon for 9 years and Basil for 4 years.



Adoption story: Pigeon's adoption story is quite simple. I wanted a cat. I found this rescue on Craigslist. I went and took Pigeon home the next day. With Basil, I had to fill out a lot of paper work and they called all of my references to check to make sure I would be a cat dad. When all of my information was approved, they informed me that the other applicant for Basil was Elliot Spitzer. They thought I'd be a better cat dad.

Favorite thing to do with your pet: Pigeon loves to sit on my shoulder when I first come home. Turning on lights and opening mail with her on my shoulder is pretty great bonding time. Basil is a little bit more aloof. She we spend time together typically first thing in the morning. We'll sip coffee and catch up.



The naughtiest thing your pet has done: I enjoy having plants in my home as much as I enjoy having cats. It gets complicated.



What would your pet's catch-phrase be: Pigeon is pretty bossy and I think hers might be akin to the line in August: Osage County: "I am running things now!!!" Basil is somewhat less complicated. Hers might be something about wanting to live inside the bookcase.



Fun Facts: Both cats know how to sit on command and Pigeon fetches.



Basil and Greg Hildreth



Pigeon and Greg Hildreth



Pigeon and Greg Hildreth