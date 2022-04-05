TRU Community to Host Gathering Via Zoom- Virtual Teamwork: 'TRUSpeak' And The Director/Technologist Collaboration

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now entering its third year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, and this Friday will mark the 100th consecutive conversation (and unlimited camaraderie) since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These informational and often inspirational conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization's ongoing efforts to support the theater community.

Friday 4/8 - Virtual Teamwork: "TRUSpeak" and the Director/Technologist Collaboration. In the room: director Andrea Andresakis (Slave Trade), director Glynn Borders (Obstacle), TRUSpeak technical director Iben Cenholt, director Cady Huffman (The First Anti-Vaxxers), technologist Carley Santori (The First Anti-Vaxxers, Slave Trade). In transitioning from live performance to virtual for our TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices! gala, TRU made a choice to bring on technical collaborators from day one when possible. We'll talk about the value of a director of photography and the absolute necessity for a creative editor, the advantages of bringing them on early, what each does and how a director's vision is guided and often inspired by a tech-savvy collaborator. Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/virtual-teamwork/.

UPCOMING:

Friday 4/15 - Reaching Across: Revisiting the Post-Pandemic London Theater Scene. In the room: Chris Grady, producer, director at CGO Institute, fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts, staunch networker; others tba. We'll hear about current initiatives to foster stronger ties among producers, with a focus on international collaborations that generate opportunities to find what connects us all as human beings. Plus a dive into the differences in producing here in US versus UK, and the variables in reopening theater. Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/london-theater-scene/.

Friday 4/22 - Politics and Art: Current Efforts to Revitalize Live Performance in New York. In the room: Erik Bottcher, councilperson for New York City's 3rd district (Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen, Greenwich Village, West SoHo, Hudson Square, Times Square, Garment District, Flatiron, Upper West Side); and Julie Menin, councilperson for NYC's 5th district (Upper East Side's Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place, El Barrio in East Harlem), former NYC commissioner of Media and Entertainment. While government support for the arts is a given in many countries, why has America been slow to support our cultural voice? What is New York doing to support the return of live performance? And how are a politician's well-meaning goals affected by the realities of the political world? Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/politics-and-art-2/.

Check back at our web page for the 2022 schedule: https://truonline.org/tru-community-gathering/ Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.