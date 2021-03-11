TRU Announces March Panel Via Zoom: Rethinking Marketing Strategies To Reach The Wider Virtual Audience

Theater Resources Unlimited presents the monthly Panel, Rethinking Marketing Strategies to Reach the Wider Virtual Audience on Thursday, March 25, 2021 via Zoom.

The panel will be led by Roger Gonzalez of Alliance Media Theatricals & LocalTheatreUSA.com, Monica Hammond of Big Leap Brands (former director of marketing for Davenport Theatrical Enterprises) and Toni Isreal of Realemn Productions (former managing director of Walker International Communications).

Reserve a spot on the TRU event page at https://truonline.org/events/virtual-marketing-strategies/, or by emailing TRUStaff1@gmail.com - you will be put on a list to receive the Zoom link.

The shutdown of live theater threw many into a tailspin, but some rebounded and embraced the New Medium of virtual performance to keep their projects moving ahead, and their passion alive. Bravo! Now how do you reach audiences? And are they even the same people who support live theater? While production possibilities may be limited, audience bases have actually widened now that we can easily tap into markets beyond our geographic location. With little money to spend on traditional ad campaigns during these tough times, the emphasis on reaching new audiences has also shifted. A digital world needs a digital marketing strategy, of course. And we will look at Facebook ad strategies, email marketing, adwords, partnerships with Goldstar/Groupon, etc. - all the tools we used before the shutdown. But how we use them now may be different.

Zoom session will open at 5:30pm eastern time for roundtable introductions of attendees; program will start at 6:00pm - come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need. Free for TRU members, pay-what-you-can for non-members. Please use the bright red reservation box on our web page, or email or phone at least a day in advance (or much sooner): e-mail TRUStaff1@gmail.com or phone 833-506-5550.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were forced to rethink all TRU programs for Zoom presentation. Turns out that what seemed at first to be a drastic inconvenience has paid off with surprising benefits," said Bob Ost, executive director of TRU. "We now have extended our reach well beyond the New York area, throughout the US and as far away as England, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia. This panel will talk about the value of marketing to the ever-growing online audience that the pandemic has created."