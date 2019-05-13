TROLLS LIVE! Announced At Radio City Music Hall

The Madison Square Garden Company and VStar Entertainment Group announced today that Trolls LIVE! will stop at Radio City Music Hall on January 24 through January 26, 2020 for seven performances. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10:00AM ET.

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first ever live tour! The journey begins when the Trolls' Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie (and of course Mr. Dinkles) invite you into the colorful world of Troll Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won't want to miss!

The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love - singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 17 at 10:00AM ET and will be available at www.msg.com/trolls or at the Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, May 18. Tickets start at $35. Prices are subject to change. For group sales, call 212-465-6080. A limited number of tickets are available for the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party, starting at $175. VIP Party perks include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch! Fans can get the ultimate VIP experience with the Diamond VIP Package that includes the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party perks, plus front row seating and an exclusive glitter tote. Diamond VIP tickets begin at $250.





