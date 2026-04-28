TITANIQUE, CATS, And ROCKY HORROR Stars Spotlighted On GREAT PERFORMANCES: STAGEBOUND

A new season of Stagebound, the Webby-nominated series from PBS’ Great Performances, will premiere this May, offering a behind-the-scenes look at three Broadway musicals and the artists bringing them to the stage.

The series follows performers from early rehearsals through opening night, documenting the process from costume fittings and press appearances to performances. This season features Marla Mindelle of Titaníque, Luke Evans in The Rocky Horror Show, and Robert “Silk” Mason of CATS: The Jellicle Ball.

Great Performances: Stagebound will premiere Wednesdays, May 12 through May 26 at 12/11c on PBS platforms, including pbs.org/gperf and the PBS app.

Episode Lineup

The season opens May 12 with an episode following Marla Mindelle, co-creator and performer of Titaníque, as she prepares for opening night. The episode tracks her work rewriting and rehearsing the production alongside co-writer and co-star Constantine Rousouli.

The May 19 episode focuses on Luke Evans as he makes his Broadway debut in The Rocky Horror Show, taking on the role of Frank-N-Furter while navigating the demands of live performance and stage preparation.

The season concludes May 26 with Robert “Silk” Mason, who appears in CATS: The Jellicle Ball, documenting their Broadway debut and reflecting on the production’s incorporation of ballroom culture into the musical.

Additional Programming

Stagebound is part of The WNET Group’s Broadway and Beyond collection. Also airing in May is the Great Performances “Broadway’s Best” lineup, which includes Suffs recorded on Broadway, Kathleen Marshall’s London revival of Top Hat, An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger from Royal Albert Hall, and Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy.

For more than 50 years, Great Performances has presented performing arts programming on PBS, earning 67 Emmy Awards, a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, and six Peabody Awards.

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