THE UNKNOWN, Starring Sean Hayes, Available to Stream for a Limited Time

Leigh Silverman’s production of David Cale’s THE UNKNOWN, starring Tony, Emmy & SAG Award winner Sean Hayes, can now be streamed on demand, courtesy of the League of Live Stream Theater.

The production, which streamed its final weekend on stage earlier this month, can be viewed until April 29 for $29 per ticket. Once viewing begins, buyers will have 72 hours to finish watching. Tickets are available now here.

THE UNKNOWN began performances at Studio Seaview on Saturday, January 31, 2026 and officially opened on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The strictly limited engagement ended on Sunday, April 12, 2026, following a 10-week run, during which THE UNKNOWN broke the Studio Seaview house record 5 times and recouped its $1.125 million capitalization. Read the reviews.

The production has been nominated for two Outer Critics Circle Awards: Outstanding Solo Performance for Sean Hayes and Outstanding Sound Design for Caroline Eng. Hayes was also recognized in the Distinguished Performance category in the nominations for the Drama Leage Awards.

Desperate to cure his writer’s block, THE UNKNOWN follows Elliott as he retreats to a remote cabin—only to discover he may not be alone. As the boundaries between his work and his life collapse, Elliott begins to question everything he knows. Is he writing a thriller? Living one? Both? THE UNKNOWN is a provocative thriller that explores the fine line between fascination and obsession.

THE UNKNOWN features scenic design by Studio Bent, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Caroline Eng, and music by Isobel Waller-Bridge. The production stage manager is Jason Hindelang, with production management by Hudson Theatrical Associates and Envoy Theatricals/Sam Dallas serving as general manager.

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