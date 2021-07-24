THE SIMPSONS Season 33 Will Premiere With a 'Broadway Musical of an Episode'

The 33rd season of The Simpsons is coming soon, and the creatives have revealed that Broadway fans might like what they have in store for the premiere, Deadline reports.

During a panel as part of Comic-Con@Home, executive producer Matt Selman revealed that the season will feature a musical premiere, called "The Star of Backstage."

Selman dubs the episode the "most musical episode we've ever done", and says it's "like a Broadway musical of an episode with wall to wall music."

Kristen Bell, known as the voice of Anna in the film Frozen, will play the singing voice of Marge.

Read more on Deadline.

