THE NEW ABOLITIONISTS Documentary To Screen At The Soho International Film Festival

"The New Abolitionists," a documentary by director/producer Christina Zorich, will screen at the Soho International Film Festival, held virtually, from November 3rd - November 10th.

The film tracks Zorich's journey as she and her team follow committed abolitionists throughout Southeast Asia as they attempt to affect change and put an end to human sex trafficking. In the course of the film, she documents the trajectories of the Christian ministries and NGOs (non-government organizations) who save children and teens entrapped and enslaved in the sex trade throughout Cambodia and Thailand. They educated her on the causes and conditions that led to the blossoming of this criminal industry, the government's complicity, and the structure they used to solve the problem: Rescue, Rehabilitation, Prosecution and Prevention. The programs that many of these organizations offer to help victims gain financial freedom and self-esteem through vocational training in a safe and loving space.

The film was a long journey for Zorich. She made 2 trips to the region, the first in 2015, where she laid the groundwork for a longer shoot, meeting the people involved in these rescues.

"With this film," says Zorich, "I set out to not only expose the causations of trafficking, but to reveal practical solutions. My hope is that learning from these brave abolitionists will inspire others to join the fight in whatever way they can."

Zorich directed and produced the film. Landon Satterfield served as the film's Story Editor as well as Co-Editor with Zorich. The pair worked together over a period of 3 years shaping the story. Zorich's mother, the late Academy Award winning actress Olympia Dukakis, came on as a producer during post-production, to help complete the film.

Among the top 100 best reviewed films on Film Freeway, the Soho International Film Festival celebrates the cutting-edge of digital technology while honoring traditional forms of storytelling, encourages new and seasoned filmmakers from here in New York City and around the globe to create and send in their fresh and innovative cinematic pieces.

"The New Abolitionists" will screen on-demand from November 3rd - November 10th. For more information, please go to: https://watch.eventive.org/sohofilmfest/play/61746d1ce8fb7b00307e9099