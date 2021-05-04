Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE FATHER is Now Available to Own Digitally

Anthony Hopkins took home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film. 

May. 4, 2021  
The Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Florian Zeller's "The Father" is available today to own digitally!

Academy Award winners Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins lead the adaptation, which was originally made available to stream on March 26th.

The 2012 play, written and directed by Zeller, had its premiere in Paris, winning a Moliere Award for best play.

It then came to Broadway and London's West End, where it won both Tony and Olivier awards for best actor (Frank Langella on Broadway, and Kenneth Cranham in the West End).

"The Father" will be available to own on DVD on May 18th.

Watch the trailer here:


From This Author TV News Desk