THE BEST OF ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY Comes to QPAC in May

Tony-nominated singer and songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway will bring her new concert, “The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway,” to Queensborough Performing Arts Center on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

Callaway will be joined by longtime collaborator Billy Stritch for the matinee performance.

The program features selections drawn from Callaway’s celebrated themed concerts, including The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the '70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals.

A leading interpreter of the Great American Songbook, Callaway is known for her work as a singer, pianist, composer, and lyricist. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Swing! and is also recognized for writing and performing the theme song to the television series The Nanny.

Her songs have been recorded by Barbra Streisand, and her catalog includes more than 80 albums as a solo artist and collaborator. Her recent release, Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Jazz chart.

Callaway has received numerous honors, including a Theater World Award, multiple MAC and Bistro Awards, the Mabel Mercer Award, and induction into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway

When: Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave, Bayside, NY