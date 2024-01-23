Symphony in C Presents BRILLIANT! At Tavistock Country Club, April 14

Symphony in C, the Mid-Atlantic region's Young Professionals Orchestra, will host its annual gala on Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Tavistock Country Club, 1 Tavistock Lane Haddonfield, NJ. The theme, Brilliant! is an apt description of this ensemble of the best young professional orchestra musicians from Juilliard, the Curtis Institute of Music, and other prestigious music conservatories.



The event will celebrate Symphony in C's new Music Director, Noam Aviel, who relocated here from her home country of Israel in August. This dynamic and exciting young conductor has impressed everyone with her brilliance on the podium and has inspired audiences with her talent and commitment to Symphony in C's mission. Sponsors will be invited to a pre-Gala reception at 4:00 p.m. with Noam, who will share her unique perspective on the art of conducting music.

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, a gourmet dinner with wine, an open bar, and a live performance by some of the Symphony's talented musicians. After dinner, guests will enjoy dancing to the sounds of the Elegance Electric String Quartet. A Silent Auction will be held throughout the evening.

This year's gala chairs are Susan and Mark Hodges, longtime residents of Haddonfield. They are active volunteers in the community, supporting the good works of Impact 100, Urban Promise, Cherry Hill Food Bank, and other worthy causes. Lifelong music lovers, they are very excited to be supporting Symphony in C, especially its mission of providing quality music education in places where it is unavailable, such as Camden City schools.

Proceeds from the gala will support the Symphony's professional development internship program, summer music camp, regional youth orchestra, and after-school instrumental music programs in Camden and the region.

For gala reservations and information, please call Denise C. Stuart, Director of Development at 856-240-1503 or email dstuart@symphonyinc.org. Symphony in C is a New Jersey 501-c-3 Nonprofit Organization.

Gala Program

4:00 p.m.

Exclusive Pre-Gala reception

With Noam Aviel in Tavistock Country Club's Founders Room

5:00 p.m.

Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres

The Elegance Electric String Quartet

6:00 p.m.

Welcome Remarks

Susan and Mark Hodges, gala chairs

6:15 p.m.

Performance by the Musicians of Symphony in C

6:45 p.m.

Gourmet Dinner with wine

7:45 p.m.

Jack Tarditi, Chair, Symphony in C Board of Directors and Pamela Brant

President will introduce Noam Aviel, Music Director and Honoree

Silent Auction winners announced

Dancing to the sounds of the Elegance Electric String Quartet

Black Tie Optional

Sponsorships



Presenting Sponsor - $10,000

10 reservations to the Reception and Gala with preferred seating

Publicity package *

Celestial Sponsor - $5,000

6 reservations to the Gala with preferred seating

Publicity package *

Galactic Sponsor - $2,500

4 reservations to the Gala with preferred seating

Publicity package *

Superstar Sponsor (Business) - $1,000

2 reservations to the gala with preferred seating

Publicity package *

Superstar Sponsor (Individual) - $500

1 reservation to the gala with preferred seating

Rising Star Patron - $250 per person

Presenting, Celestial, Galactic, and Superstar Sponsors are invited to a pre-gala reception with Symphony in C Music Director Noam Aviel in the Founders Room at 4:00 p.m. at Tavistock Country Club.

Symphony in C provides the next generations of musicians and composers with experiences in performance and in engaging with the community, helping musicians to develop skills and experiences for professional success. The Symphony seeks to support musicians in achieving their visions in the changing world of symphonic music.

Founded in 1952 as The Haddonfield Symphony, Symphony in C began as a community orchestra allowing amateur musicians to pursue their love of music by performing for the Haddonfield and southern New Jersey communities. Its debut performance was in January 1954 under music director Guido Terranova. Since then, it has grown into one of only three professional training orchestras in the United States preparing musicians and conductors who are on the cusp of world-class careers through concert, educational outreach and professional development programs.

During the 1987-1988 season, the Symphony began providing training and performance opportunities to young professional musicians with the establishment of its Professional Development Internship Program. Over the next 13 seasons, this program grew to encompass all 78 positions within the orchestra. In 1991, the Symphony established the position of assistant conductor. The first holder of this position, Alan Gilbert, was named music director of the Symphony in 1992. During his tenure, he appointed the first composer-in-residence, Daniel Dorff, and launched the Young Composers' Competition. From 1997 to 2000, Music Director Daniel Hege expanded the Music Matters! educational programs and Professional Development Internship programs for Symphony musicians.

Assistant Conductor Rossen Milanov was appointed Music Director in 2000, and led the organization for fifteen years, attracting the finest young musicians and soloists and increasing the orchestra's artistic profile. In July, 2014, Maestro Milanov announced his departure at the end of the season, after being named Music Director of the Columbus Symphony and the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. After an extensive international search, the Board of Directors selected 31 year old Stilian Kirov as Music Director. Maestro Kirov served as Music director from 2015-2020. Symphony in C's 2022-23 season featured 5 guest conductors vying for the position of Symphony in C's next Music Director. As a result of the search season, Noam Aviel was selected as the new Music Director of Symphony in C.

In 2004, the Symphony was awarded the national MetLife Award for Community Engagement in recognition of its programs serving people with special needs. In 2006, the Symphony moved its concert series to the Gordon Theater at Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts, and changed its name to Symphony in C to reflect its commitment to the cultural and economic redevelopment of Camden. Symphony in C has been designated a Major Arts Organization by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and was awarded a Citation of Excellence.

Symphony in C performances and programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, The New Jersey Cultural Trust, the Domenica Foundation, The Presser Foundation, Holman Enterprises,The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, the William G. Rohrer Charitable Foundation, the Connelly Foundation, South Jersey Charitable Foundation, TD Charitable Foundation, and Subaru of America. Symphony in C is a member of the South Jersey Cultural Alliance (SJCA).



Symphony in C's mission is to provide performance and teaching experience to talented young musicians who are on the cusp of careers with major orchestras worldwide. Proceeds from Brilliant! will underwrite symphonic and chamber concerts and support the Symphony's music education and outreach programs.