Sydney Dance Company Returns to The Joyce Theater in April

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Sydney Dance Company with the New York premiere of evening-length ab [intra], choreographed by Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela. The ferociously physical and emotional work, which juxtaposes the human experiences of isolation and togetherness while playing on the dancers’ physical and emotional instincts, will play The Joyce Theater from April 16-21. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Meaning “from within” in Latin, ab [intra]—as created by Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela and danced by Sydney Dance Company—is an exploration of our primal instincts, impulses, and visceral responses. Critically acclaimed since its world premiere in 2018, the work sees the company’s 17 exquisite dancers evoke the shared complexity of being through movement in a visually arresting, ethereal world. Set to a driving score composed by Australian musician Nick Wales, ab [intra] fuses lush cello with ambient electronica as dancers navigate their bodies through tenderness and turmoil, connection and dissolution—all a part of the intense journey that is human existence.