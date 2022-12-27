Sway Bhatia and Kaylin Hedges to Headline Spotlight Kidz Second Holiday Performance at Radio City

Sway Bhatia and Kaylin Hedges will be among vocalists on stage when, for the second time this month, the Spotlight Kidz perform at Radio City Music Hall. This 35-member group, with youngsters and teens from 11 states as well as Thailand, will open for the Rockettes prior to the "Christmas Spectacular" 5:00 p.m. performance this Wednesday.

Earlier this month, a 30-member group performed at Radio City headlined by current Broadway performers Emily Hoder and Benjamin Pajak who play "Amaryllis" and "Winthrop" respectively in THE MUSIC MAN.

Both Bhatia and Hedges, who have taken part in past Spotlight Kidz events, have a lengthy resume including, but not limited to, as singer, actress, musician and dancer. Bhatia currently plays Sofi in the Disney+ sequel series "The Mighty Ducks: Games Changers" and portrays Jeremy Strong's daughter Sophie Roy in HBO's Emmy Award-winning television series "Succession". Hedges past credits include Annie in "Annie" at the Hollywood Bowl as well as leads in the broadway bound "Loch Ness" and "Looking for Christmas". Kaylin can be seen in the upcoming season of American Idol.

This is the fifth year that the Spotlight Kidz, under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner, has had the opportunity to sing on this famous stage which has been home to the Rockettes, the Tony Awards and many celebrity events.

In addition to Bhatia and Hedges, cast members ready to sing on this world-famous stage are Sydney Atherton, Addison Birchard, Aurelia Birchard, Mia Bixler, Jasper Burger, Lila Drowos, Garrett Ensign, Lila Evans, Molly Faunce, Giana Frederick, Danica Frederick, Kolbe Garza, Sydney Hirsch, Kallista Hubiak, Ra-Ingdao Itthiratanakomol, Bebe Jennings, Madelynn Justice, Jack Keane, Brynn Kilgore, Cadence Kline, Zoey Makenna, Lily Philbrook, Peter Piccini, Paisley Rayle, Eva Robison, Hillary Simpson, Myra Singh, Lyla Serrian, Lila Smith, Thea Sten, Zoey Thibodeau, Angelina Tkachuk and Maddie Williams.

The Spotlight Kidz program provides opportunities to youngsters and teens with an upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall in the works. Registration is also being taken for their KIDZ Cabaret series in NYC and a vocal event in the Chicago area. The Spotlight Kidz also offers educational opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually. For further information, email spotlightkidzusa@gmail.com or visit Facebook: Spotlight Kidz and Instagram: @spotlightkidz