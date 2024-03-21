Surrender ArtHouse Presents Divina Catharsis At The Argentinian Embassy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Surrender ArtHouse is presenting Divina Catharsis at the Argentinian Embassy this March 22nd at 6:00 pm.

Divina Catharsis is an interdisciplinary live performance by Catalina Cofone Polack composed as a manifesto about death and rebirth. The 'patchworked' story of a young woman who tries to fit together the puzzle pieces of intimate and universal struggle. Mirroring gender with identity, the narration embraces a drain confession from the unspeakable soreness while the catharsis seems to reconfigure past and present in a mapping torn.

The performance has the participation of Catalina Cofone Polack as writer, director, and performer. Anamaría Willars as Producer and Art Production. Emily Dean as Production Manager. Moira Zhang as Art Designer and Cinematographer. Raychel Ceciro as Choreographer. Ceridwen McCooey as Cellist and Music Composer. Gorsev Tepe as Pianist and Music Composer.

Produced by Surrender ArtHouse a Brooklyn-based artistic company by Anamaría Willars and Catalina Cofone Polack. That focuses on immersive multidisciplinary performances and experimental film that asks what gaps must be filled and boundaries defined in Latin American feminism.

Liminal spaces and non-linear pointillist times are some of the tools we use to examine these concepts in communal pain. Through a synesthetic practice, fragmented bodies and migrational death mend the patchwork in which our artistic collaborative practices lay.

Anamaría Willars is a Mexican artist based in Brooklyn, New York. Willars is interested in theater that engages in feminist and sociopolitical dialogue, which is told in Mexican folklore. Her works include performances as an actress, writer, producer, and director.

Recent work includes 'Threads on Fire', Latea Theater (June 2024); 'Divina Catharsis' Buenos Aires (December 2023); 'Spacebridge' La Mama Theater, New York (December 2023); 'Un lugar Imaginario to meet a loved one' The New School x New Victory Theater, New York (December 2023); 'Taste of Clouds' The New School x New Victory Theater, New York (December 2023); 'We Dem Kids', New York Fashion Week 2023; 'What lies behind the revelry', New York (2023); 'Parsons Gala', New York (2023); 'Immigrant Experiences', Lucille Lortel Theater, New York (May 2023); 'Mannes Sounds Fausto, New York (2023); 'Zodiaco Teatral Express', México (2022); 'Mômos', Mexico (2021); 'Confinados Anónimos', Mexico (2020-2021); 'Cadáveres sin Cuerpo', Mexico (2020); 'Medea', Mexico (2019); '¿Que Sabe Nadie?', Mexico (2018); 'La noche que conocí a Miguel Torruco', Mexico (2018); 'Esperando', Mexico (2017).

A Contemporary Theatre and Performance program graduate student at The New School. Anamaría also received her BFA in Theater Arts from the Facultad de Artes Escénicas de Nuevo León (2017-2021) and was accredited by New York University Tisch Drama for the Performing Arts Industry Essential (2022). She was awarded a Let´s Be Spoken fellowship to develop her musical album (2023-2024). In 2023, she co-founded her own production company ´Surrender ArtHouse` based in New York City.

Catalina Cofone Polack is an Argentinian artist based in Brooklyn, New York. Cofone Polack is a trilingual actress born in New York, and raised in Buenos Aires where she was educated in a bilingual and bicultural Italian school. Cofone Polack engages in artwork as a transdisciplinary experience that explores socio-political and physiological entities through a feminist lens. Her work includes performances as an actress, director, writer, and producer.

Recent works include'Threads on Fire', Latea Theater (June 2024); 'Divina Catharsis' Buenos Aires (December 2023); ''What lies behind the Revelry', New York (2023); 'Mannes Sounds Spanish Golden Age', New York (2022); 'I Ching', Buenos Aires (2021-2022); 'Y a otra cosa mariposa', Buenos Aires (2021-2022); 'Planners', Star + (2021-2022); 'Maria Chiquita', Buenos Aires (2020); 'Cocottes de Carnaval', Buenos Aires (2019); 'Aventura de un miope', Buenos Aires (2016); 'Pulcinella', Barcelona (2016).

A Contemporary Theatre and Performance program graduate student at The New School, Cofone Polack has also received a Literature Laurea (Universidad de Buenos Aires). In 2023, she cofounded her own production company ´Surrender ArtHouse` based in New York City.