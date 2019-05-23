Summer Fresh Festival Submission Extended To Include Reproductive Rights

Broad Views On Broadway will present their annual Summer Fresh Festival! This year their themes are Social Change, Unsung Heros ,Conflicts Within Minority Groups and Reproductive Rights. As we continue to face attacks on everyday human rights its important now more than ever to know we are not alone. Art is a pinnacle part of society in telling the stories of those affected most; Now is the time to come together and fight for what we believe in and Broad Views on Broadway is providing that outlet for art! The Summer Fresh Festival serves as a safe space to present some of your freshest work and receive feedback and development support! The festival staff talks you through what promoting a show is like while also assisting in promotion, helps with script development, provides creative writing courses (in conjuction with Timothy DuWhite), and a community environment that is constantly growing. Broad Views on Broadway firmly believes one of the best forms of resistance is through story telling and community engagement.

The Summer Fresh Festival was created as a way for new pieces, stories and ideas by LGBTQIA and POC artists to showcase their work to peers, producers, and publications to develop an enriched diverse theatre industry. Join them in continuing to build a community full of stories we need to tell! It's free to submit and to participate! Rehearsal and performance space provided (the amount of time depends on the type of festival track)

Founded in 2013 by Janelle Lawrence and Miranda Amitrano in a small basement apartment in Yonkers, NY, Broad Views on Broadway originated as a Musical Theatre company driven by compacting the gap between emerging artists and professional environments. Though their mission has mostly stayed the same, they have grown in theit actions to enrich the industry with LGBTQIA and POC artists and make plans to continue to expand. Broad Views on Broadway is a Music and Theatre company that strives to provide an enriching, nurturing environment for artists.

For more information on submissions visit: https://forms.gle/6AARTttEgj8aj52o8

For more information on Broad Views on Broadway visit: www.broadviewsonbroadway.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You