Submissions Now Open for BROADWAY SHARK TANK Presented by ​​​​​​​Open Jar Studios and GIGNITION

The submission deadline is Friday April 7th at 5pm. Selected teams will be notified by Monday April 10th at 5pm.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Submissions Now Open for BROADWAY SHARK TANK Presented by ​​​​​​​Open Jar Studios and GIGNITION Open Jar Studios and GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database announced its first ever "Broadway Shark Tank" event, a unique opportunity for Broadway musical writing teams to put their original musical to a panel of industry experts. This evening aims to provide an opportunity for exciting new works to be discovered and eventually make an important impact in a future Broadway season. The "Broadway Shark Tank" presentation will take place at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor on Friday April 14th at 7pm where selected teams will pitch their shows to the panel and the attending public

Open Jar is now calling for submissions to participate as one of the new shows presented at the April 14th Broadway Shark Tank. The event is open to all writing teams who have completed a first draft of their original musical (whether it be in "concept" phase, or have had a full production). Teams should submit their materials HERE (or at https://forms.gle/kJGckzM9HRJbmFWc7). The submission deadline is Friday April 7th at 5pm. Selected teams will be notified by Monday April 10th at 5pm.

If selected, each show's team will be allowed 8 minutes to speak about the project and present 1-2 songs. Each team is responsible for covering any costs associated with presenting their work (stipend to their actors, pianist, etc),

The panel will consist of prominent figures in the Broadway industry including Tony Award winning producers and General Managers. The team will provide constructive feedback on each pitch and advice as the show progresses towards their next steps. Pane members include Tom Smedes and others to be announced soon.

"We are looking for new musicals that are fresh and present unique perspectives." said Jeff Whiting, President and CEO of Open Jar Studios. "I firmly believe that Broadway musicals have the ability to uplift and transform lives, and Open Jar's is proud to provide this special opportunity to support new writing teams"

This event is open to all members of the theater community. To attend Broadway Shark Tank, Please rsvp at at www.OpenJarStudios.com/free-events

Following the town hall, attendees are encouraged to stay for networking and socializing.

This FREE event is sponsored by GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database. At the end of the event, GIGNITION will give away one ICON Annual Membership for Open Jar Studios (value of $899)

This event is part of the Open Jar Membership Events Series. During the month of April, Open Jar Studios will be programming a number of free workshops and panel discussions to celebrate the launch of their new Open Jar Membership Program. Other free events in the April series include: Creative Match-Up: Speed Dating for Creative Teams and a town hall panel discussion titled Next Steps: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - A Panel Discussion. Additional free events to be announced soon.

The membership program gives frequent daily clients the power to lock in the best deals and save money for their creative endeavors. Membership comes with multiple benefits, including exclusive or early access to future free seminars and discussions.

Bios:

GIGNITION

The Creative Artist Database is a gig-matching platform designed to bring teams together for creative projects by designing an all-inclusive database where creators can find anything they need to create art: actors, dancers, photographers, producers, designers, directors, stage managers - absolutely anything you need. All in one place at all at no cost. https://gignition.com/

OPEN JAR STUDIOS

Located in the heart of the Theater District OPEN JAR STUDIOS features some of the largest studios in New York City for rehearsals, auditions, and support offices for productions of all sizes. Two 4,000 square-foot studios with 22-foot high ceilings make the space ideal for Broadway rehearsals. The large studios accompany a number of different-sized studios also suited perfectly for dance rehearsals, music rehearsals, production offices, and even costume fittings. Under the direction of Jeff Whiting, Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the cultivation of the artist. https://www.openjarstudios.com/

TOM SMEDES

is a Tony Award-winning producer and general manager with more than 25 years of experience in all aspects of theatre. He was most recently the lead producer of the Tony Award winning Bandstand and A Christmas Carol. Tom has also produced Farinelli and The King, The Prom, Kander and Ebb's The Visit starring Chita Rivera, Terrence McNally's box-office hit It's Only A Play, Mothers and Sons, the Tony Award-winning Peter and the Starcatcher, the Tony Award-winning Pippin, as well as the Tony nominated play Next Fall, and [title of show]. Tom is a US Board Member of Shakespeare's Globe London and served as General Manager for the Off-Broadway premiere of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.



