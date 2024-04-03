Students from Pace University Take Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Pace University students Jacquie Bonnet & Nicole Stewart take you behind the scenes of a day in the life of students at The Actor's Studio Drama School!

Jacquie Bonnet (she/her) was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Determined to pursue her passion for acting, she moved to Boston to complete a BA in Theatre and Performance Studies at Tufts University. Currently, she is finishing an MFA in Acting at The Actors Studio Drama School in NYC. Her recent works include Pañuelos at the Teatro LATEA and the American Theatre of Actors, New York Yoga at The Players Theatre, and Deliberate Destruction at The Tank. She also produced, directed, and acted in the short play 2 + 2 No Siempre Son 4 at Teatro en 15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she was nominated for a Victoria Espinosa Award as Best New Actress. In addition to her theater credits, she recently acted in the award-winning short film Between Stops. Jacquie is also the founder and executive producer of Marysol Productions LLC, which will release its first short film in 2024. She would like to thank her family and mentors for their support and unconditional love.