Student Blog: Mastering the Art: A Survival Guide For Working On Multiple Shows

After seven years of being involved in theatre, the past few years I have succumbed to working on multiple shows at the same time. I simply can’t pass up any opportunity I’m given, which is one of my weaknesses. Getting to work on as many shows as I can is so fun and rewarding for me.

In the beginning, I would notice the simple slip-ups - forgetting which rehearsal I had that night, bringing the wrong script, opening the wrong Google folder, etc. But after a while, I noticeably became more stressed and anxious, which took a toll on me both mentally and physically.

So, I present to you - Victoria’s Survival Guide for when you just have to work on more than one show.

Prioritize and Organize

One of the most important skills to have is being able to prioritize different tasks and responsibilities. Be sure you know your deadlines, rehearsal schedules, etc. My top two favorite resources to help me stay organized as a stage manager/director are Google Sheets (great for rehearsal schedules!) and my notes app for reminders, deadlines, and to-do lists. While these two resources are extremely basic, they can make a world of difference in your scheduling life!

Colla boration

No matter how badly you may want to, you cannot do everything by yourself. When stage managing high school theater I often found (and still find) myself thinking I had to do everything all alone. This led to insane stress and regular mistakes, since I had so much on my plate. Divide your tasks! Even if it doesn’t feel like it, there is a plethora of people who are there and willing to help you - utilize them!

Self Care

YOU are the most important thing to worry about. Be sure to always check in with your body and mind. It’s okay to take breaks and rest! While this is always something very hard for me to do, I found that prioritizing sleep and nutrition helps me a ton with any theatre related stress. You cannot function if your body won’t function! Take that nap after school, go to bed early, refill your water bottle, and maybe even call out of that one rehearsal. Listen to what your body and mind needs, and you will surely be successful.

Navigating the intricate world of theatre is hard enough when you’re only doing one production. Doing more than one may seem impossible, but if you’re in the right mindset, you can easily channel your inner theatre superstar and get to work doing what you love.