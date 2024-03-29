Spotlight: A GAGA GUIDE TO THE LOWER EAST SIDE at Spin Cycle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Throughout the pandemic Phill has been conducting A GAGA GUIDE TO THE LOWER EAST SIDE, a historical walking tour emphasizing the exploits of his favorite pop star Lady Gaga. But a Yelp review has set off a chain reaction that threatens to take today’s tour in an unexpected direction.

This unique and “deliriously off the rails” (USA Today) blend of real historical walking tour, fictional character monologue, and pop culture worship returns after a critically acclaimed run last season. For tickets & more information visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.